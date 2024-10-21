MBSC Presents Technology's Role in Evolving Financial and Business Education at SOCPA Accounting Technologies Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 21 October 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, has participated in the Accounting Technologies Conference in Riyadh from October 16 to 19, organized by the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA). Held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Majid A. Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce and Chair of the Board of Directors of SOCPA.



Dr. Larissa Von Alberti, Vice Dean of Programs and Faculty and Professor of Accounting at MBSC, shared her expertise in a panel discussion regarding the “Uses of modern technologies and AI in analysing accounting and financial data.” Furthermore, Dr. Khaldoon Al-Htaybat, Professor of Accounting at MBSC, hosted a workshop dedicated to the topic of “Analysing financial data using artificial intelligence tools.”



As a pioneering Business and Entrepreneurship College in KSA and the wider region, MBSC emphasized the value of integrating modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) into the educational experience, along with the crucial need for the sustainable development of universities to keep up with change.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, commented: “The SOCPA Accounting Technologies Conference 2024 established a space for experts, scientists, and academics in accounting, finance, and technology to network, exchange insights, and advance the understanding of their respective disciplines. MBSC provides students and alumni with a holistic learning experience that equips them with cutting-edge tools and hones their skills to become leaders and agents of change. Such an approach is imperative not only for addressing the challenges of accounting in the context of the modern experience economy, but also for achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to secure the Kingdom's prosperous future.”



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty, MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.



