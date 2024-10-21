1,393 Farm Fires Detected In Punjab, 874 Firs Registered: Special DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) A total of 1,393 fires in paddy fields have been detected in Punjab till date, with registration of 874 first information reports (FIRs), Special Director General of (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said here on Monday.

Apart from registering FIRs, he said, penalties of Rs 10.55 lakh were imposed in 397 cases and red entries have also been made in revenue records of 394 farmers.

“To ensure no stubble burning, Punjab Police jointly with the civil administration has initiated a campaign to educate farmers about harmful effects of burning stubble and also taking action against those found putting matchstick to paddy straw,” Shukla said in a statement.

He added no case of stubble burning was found at 471 spots. However, daily diary report (DDR) entries of 471 cases were made at police stations concerned.

To comply with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to bring stubble burning cases to zero, DGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Shukla as the police nodal officer to monitor action against stubble burning.

The DGP has also been holding meetings with senior officers, to review the cases of stubble burning on a day-to-day basis.

Special DGP Shukla said police teams along with the administration have been making efforts at the ground level to curb the menace.

He said Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police have been conducting joint tours at villages, which have been identified as stubble-burning hotspots and holding public awareness meetings with farmer unions at district and sub-divisional levels.

He said legal action is being initiated against those found burning stubble. He exhorted farmers to cooperate and not burn the crop residue that will not only lead to the deterioration of the environment but will also affect the health of people, especially children and elders.