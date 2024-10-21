WTO Supports Trade Initiatives At COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Secretariat of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will
support trade-oriented activities during the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku, the capital of
Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024, Azernews
reports, citing the WTO.
As part of the COP29 presidency, Azerbaijan, together with the
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Trade
Centre (ITC), the United Nations conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD), and the WTO, will host "Climate Finance,
Investment, and Trading Day" on November 14. With the support of
the state of Azerbaijan, the WTO Secretariat and its partners (ICC,
ITC, UNCTAD) will have pavilions at the "Trade and Investment
House" in both the "Blue zone" (Pavilion Area B4) and the "Green
zone" (Pavilion Area D10).
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will attend the World
Leaders Summit and other high-level events at the "House of Trade
and Investment." Many informational products will also be displayed
during COP29.
It is reported that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and the
Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will jointly
organise the "Trade and Investment House" in Baku from November 11
to 22, alongside the WTO Secretariat and ICC, ITC, and UNCTAD.
For the first time, these pavilions will be located in the 'blue
zone' and 'green zone' of COP29, allowing registered participants
and the general public to engage on important issues at the
intersection of trade, investment, and climate action. The "House
of Trade and Investment" will include high-level programmes focused
on finance, investment, and trade as part of the thematic days of
COP29. In addition to presentations, panel discussions, and events
with global stakeholders in the Blue Zone, the Trade and Investment
House in the Green Zone will serve as a dynamic space promoting
interactive discussions, exhibitions, seminars, and innovative
solutions related to trade, investment, and climate.
Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade Day on November 14 will
feature special sessions exploring how trade and investment can
enhance the flow of climate finance.
This themed day will call on all COP29 participants to discuss
the key role of trade policies in achieving climate goals and
promoting sustainable development. It will highlight many of
Azerbaijan's initiatives as COP29 host, including the Baku
Initiative on COP29 Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade
(BICFIT). Additionally, there will be high-level events focusing on
specific topics such as sustainable stock markets, efforts to
decarbonise the steel and hydrogen sectors, and the integration of
small and medium-sized enterprises into low-carbon value chains,
particularly in developing economies.
MENAFN21102024000195011045ID1108801629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.