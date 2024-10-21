Account News In Brief (October 21, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) COSTA MESA, CA - California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) has announced the creation of an integrated agency team that includes Blue Engine for public relations. Iris Worldwide will lead the team by handling creative, brand and social responsibilities. Acadia will be responsible for performance and Push for special projects. CPK's Chief Marketing Officer, Dawn Keller, said she aims to rejuvenate the global brand and drive major gains in traffic, sales, and customer lifetime value through brand and digital marketing strategies.





NEW YORK - Anne Frank House announced Anat Gerstein's selection to support the launch of "Anne Frank The Exhibition" in New York City. Debuting on International Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27, 2025), the exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to walk through a replica of the Secret Annex and view artifacts unseen outside Amsterdam. Presented with the Center for Jewish History, the immersive experience aims to connect audiences to Anne Frank's story and the Holocaust.





CHICAGO - 3rd Coast PR has added Flagstone Foods to its client roster. The agency will focus on driving brand awareness for Emerald Nuts, a recently acquired brand, through unpaid B2C food and lifestyle media coverage. 3rd Coast will highlight Emerald Nuts' full flavor snacks without artificial flavors, preservatives, or synthetic colors.





NEW YORK - Magrino has announced Loopwell, a first-of-its-kind well-being social club, as its newest client. Magrino will bolster Loopwell's recognition in the wellness space and introduce influencer services to showcase its unique community.





NEW YORK - Jenerate PR has been appointed as the agency of record for End No Sleep, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the critical role of sleep in the mental well-being of high school students. End No Sleep aims to educate 1 million students by 2030 and has already reached over 10,000 students across five countries. With Jenerate PR's expertise, End No Sleep plans to expand its reach and impact.





NEW YORK - MikeWorldWide has struck a partnership with Similarweb, a digital marketing intelligence company. Similarweb aims to increase its brand visibility across core verticals and leverage its data for storytelling. MikeWorldWide will focus on media relations strategy, including thought leadership and executive eminence, and a robust LinkedIn strategy.





NEW YORK - 5W Public Relations has been selected as the agency of record for Wonderskin, a cosmetic brand known for its TikTok-viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain. Wonderskin aims to broaden its reach in the U.S. and highlight its technological innovations and unique marketing strategies. The agency will focus its campaigns on consumer beauty, business, and trade audiences.





NEW YORK - Marino has been selected by Zabar's, an iconic Manhattan food destination, to promote its 90th anniversary. Marino will increase the visibility of Zabar's legacy, quality offerings, and friendly service while introducing the Upper West Side landmark to younger generations.





NEW YORK - Krupp will be working with Nicole Sachs, LCSW, a prominent psychotherapist, speaker, writer, and podcaster, to elevate her work in the treatment of chronic pain and anxiety. The partnership will focus on promoting her forthcoming book, "Mind Your Body: A Revolutionary Program to Release Chronic Pain and Anxiety," and expanding her influence through strategic PR initiatives.



