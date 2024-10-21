Starr Insurance Receives License To Operate Branch In Seoul

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Starr Insurance announced that South Korea's Services Commission has granted Starr International Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Korea branch, a license to operate in Seoul and begin selling commercial property/casualty insurance throughout Korea.

Paul Choi was named CEO of Starr's Korea branch in May 2024. He has more than 30 years of insurance experience with brokers and carriers and holds an MS in Risk Management & Insurance from Georgia State University.

Phil Finley, president of Starr Asia Pacific, said:“Korea is one of the largest commercial insurance markets in Asia, and Starr has a long history of operating in the region. We expect Korea to become a good source of profitable premium growth for Starr over the coming years.”

About Starr Insurance

Starr Insurance (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of“A” (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard & Poor's rating of“A+” (Strong).

