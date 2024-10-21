KC Blinds Unveils New Website With Expertise From Window Treatment Marketing Pros

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew Morstatter - owner of KC BlindsKANSAS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KC Blinds, a premier window treatment company in Kansas City , proudly announces the launch of its new website, developed in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP). This collaboration has resulted in a user-friendly and informative platform designed to provide customers with easy access to KC Blinds' wide range of products and services.The decision to update the website was driven by the increasing demand for high-quality window treatments in the Kansas City area. With a strong reputation for excellence built over several decades, KC Blinds is committed to offering top-tier products and exceptional customer service. The new website enhances the company's online presence, making it simpler for customers to find the perfect window treatments for their homes or businesses.The newly designed website, featuring a sleek and modern aesthetic, is crafted for both visual appeal and user convenience. It showcases a comprehensive selection of window treatment options, including blinds, shades, shutters, and draperies , along with detailed information about the company's installation services and solutions. The blog section provides insightful tips and advice on selecting the ideal window treatments for different spaces, making it a comprehensive resource for all homeowners' window treatment needs.The redesigned website also features a gallery showcasing completed projects, providing customers with visual inspiration for their own homes. Additionally, the site includes a user-friendly appointment scheduling tool, enabling customers to easily book consultations and in-home consultations at their convenience.KC Blinds extends its gratitude to its loyal customers and invites everyone to visit the new website to discover the diverse window treatment options available. In addition, the company offers complimentary in-home consultations to help customers upgrade their window treatments with ease. The launch of the new website marks a significant step in KC Blinds' mission to serve the Kansas City community with enhanced efficiency and convenience."Working with KC Blinds to develop their new website has been a rewarding endeavor," said Will Hanke, owner of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Our goal was to design a site that seamlessly combines aesthetics with functionality, ensuring customers have a pleasant and productive experience. We are confident this website will support KC Blinds in growing their customer base and enhancing their brand."The newly redesigned website is now live and can be accessed at . Customers can explore the wide range of window treatments, schedule a consultation , and stay updated on industry trends and tips. KC Blinds has also integrated a chat feature to provide instant support and answers to customer queries, ensuring a seamless and responsive online experience.For more information, please contact KC Blinds at (816) 298-5663.For website and digital marketing help, visit or call (314) 470-1180.

