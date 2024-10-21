Militant Attack In Jammu-Kashmir Kills 7 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Seven people, including a doctor and six laborers, were killed when attacked a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir last evening.

The Press Trust of India reported quoting officials that militants carried out the attack when the laborers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal were returning from their work to their camp late in the evening.

The militants opened indiscriminate fire on the laborers including locals and non-locals killing two laborers on the spot while four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently.

Five others injured in the attack are undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims, which Islamabad denies. (end)

