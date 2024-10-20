Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Monday morning, October 21, there was one Russian Kalibr missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea.

The Naval Forces of the of Ukraine wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea,” the post reads.

As noted, there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 28 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has withdrawn from Crimea. The primary reason for this was determined to be drone attacks by Ukrainian troops.

