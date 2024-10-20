CMMZE Announce Joint Development Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MASDAR, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release







CMMZE Invest UAE and Gaia Future Announce Joint Development Agreement for Green Hydrogen Project in North Africa



Masdar City, UAE, October 14, 2024 - CMMZE Invest UAE, led by CEO Alex, and Gaia Future Energy, represented by CEO Moundir Zniber, are pleased to announce the signing of a Joint Development Agreement to collaborate on a cutting-edge green hydrogen production and export project in Guelmim, Morocco. This partnership highlights both companies' commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives and establishing Morocco as a leader in the green hydrogen sector.



CMMZE Invest UAE will play a crucial role in driving the technical aspects of the project, particularly in the development of advanced technologies for hydrogen production, handling, and transportation.“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Gaia Future Energy,” said Alex, CEO of CMMZE Invest UAE.“Our shared vision will pave the way for a sustainable future, combining CMMZE's innovative technology with Gaia's extensive experience in renewable energy.”



The project, which will utilize 200 MWe of electrolyzer capacity powered by a combination of wind, solar, and battery storage, aims to produce hydrogen for export through the Port of Agadir. This landmark initiative aligns with Morocco's strategy to become a global hub for green hydrogen production, targeting 2025 for completion.



Moundir Zniber, CEO of Gaia Future Energy, added:“This partnership is a significant step forward in Gaia's mission to harness Morocco's renewable resources to meet the growing demand for clean energy. By combining our expertise with CMMZE's cutting-edge technology, we are confident that this project will not only contribute to global energy solutions but also reinforce Morocco's leadership in sustainable energy.”



Gaia Future Energy will oversee project management and coordination with Moroccan government authorities, ensuring that all aspects of the development adhere to national and international standards.



The green hydrogen project is expected to be a game-changer for the region, providing a clean energy source that supports global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Both companies are committed to ensuring that the project meets the highest environmental and operational standards.



For more information, please contact:



CMMZE Invest UAE

Alex

CEO

[Insert Contact Information]



Gaia Future Energy

Moundir Zniber

CEO

[Insert Contact Information]



About CMMZE Invest UAE:



CMMZE Invest UAE is a leading UAE-based company specializing in energy infrastructure and innovative technology solutions for hydrogen production and transport.



About Gaia Future Energy:



Gaia Future Energy is a Morocco-based renewable energy company focused on driving innovation in sustainable energy solutions, particularly in the fields of wind, solar, and hydrogen.



Media Contact:



[Insert Media Contact Information]

Thabet bassam

CMMZE

+33 6 40 62 93 58

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.