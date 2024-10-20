Army Evacuates Jordanians From Lebanon Amid Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 – Following royal directives, a Royal Jordanian Air Force C130 plane departed on Sunday to evacuate Jordanian citizens from Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression.The evacuation is being carried out in coordination with the of Foreign and Expatriates, reflecting Jordan's commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals during crises, said a statement.The plane will Jordanian citizens back home, utilizing all available resources to guarantee their safe return. This mission is part of the Kingdom's broader efforts to evacuate nationals during emergency events, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken for their safe return to the Kingdom.In addition to the evacuation, the aircraft carried essential aid, including food, relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment, coordinated by the Jordan Armed Forces and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to assist Lebanon in overcoming its shortage of crucial supplies.