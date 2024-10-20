Min. Al-Mashaan, KPA Discuss Boosting Revenues
KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan emphasized the importance of advancing the work of Kuwait ports Authority (KPA), providing all necessary human and material resources to achieve the country's goals.
In a press statement, Sunday, following her meeting with KPA Director General sheikh Khaled Salem Al-Sabah, Al-Mashaan highlighted the key role of KPA in boosting state economy, praising efforts of all workers in this field.
In response, Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah reaffirmed the Authority's commitment in implementing plans, and projects to generate maximum possible non-oil revenues, in line with the New Kuwait 2035 vision. (end)
