Min. Al-Mashaan, KPA Discuss Boosting Revenues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan emphasized the importance of advancing the work of Kuwait Authority (KPA), providing all necessary human and material resources to achieve the country's goals.

In a press statement, Sunday, following her meeting with KPA Director General Khaled Salem Al-Sabah, Al-Mashaan highlighted the key role of KPA in boosting state economy, praising efforts of all workers in this field.

In response, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the Authority's commitment in implementing plans, and projects to generate maximum possible non-oil revenues, in line with the New Kuwait 2035 vision. (end)

