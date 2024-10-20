EU nominee`s entrée procedure gets effectively ‘de facto halted’

(MENAFN) The European Council has issued a stark warning regarding Georgia’s aspirations for EU membership, stating that the country’s recent actions are “jeopardizing” its path to accession and have effectively “de facto halted” the process. Georgia, which formally applied for EU membership in March 2022, has faced criticism from Western nations for implementing controversial policies, such as a mandatory registration for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and outlets that receive foreign funding.



EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell emphasized the significance of Georgia’s upcoming general election on October 26, linking the nation’s EU membership prospects directly to the election's outcome. In comments made during a press conference following a European Council meeting, Borrell remarked, “The next election will be the moment of truth, and the Georgian people will have to decide which way they want to go: towards Europe or away from Europe.” He added that the future direction of the country is at stake in this pivotal election.



The European Council has expressed its expectation that the elections will be “free and fair,” adhering to international standards and allowing for unhindered access for both international and domestic election observers. To this end, the Georgian election authority has announced that 64 international organizations have been granted credentials to monitor the upcoming vote, marking a significant increase in oversight compared to previous elections. The previous record for international monitors was 62, set in 2008.



In its statement, the European Council urged Georgia to pursue “democratic, comprehensive, and sustainable reforms” that align with the core principles of European integration. The message is clear: Georgia’s commitment to democratic values and practices will play a crucial role in determining its future relationship with the European Union. As the election approaches, the decisions made by the Georgian electorate will have lasting implications for the country's bid to join the EU and its overall political trajectory.

