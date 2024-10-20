Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer fans are in for a treat today with an exciting lineup of matches across various leagues and competitions worldwide. From early morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night clashes in South America, there's non-stop action for enthusiasts to enjoy.

Asian Leagues

The day begins with an early K Leagu match:





03:00 AM: Gangwon FC vs. FC Seoul, K League (South Korea) – OneFootball







07:30 AM: Empoli vs. Napoli – ESPN and Disney+



10:00 AM: Lecce vs. Fiorentina – Disney+



10:00 AM: Venezia vs. Atalanta – Disney+



13:00 PM: Cagliari vs. Torino – ESPN 4 and Disney+

15:45 PM: Roma vs. Internazionale – Disney+







10:00 AM: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – ESPN and Disney+







09:00 AM: Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano – Disney+



11:15 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Leganés – ESPN 4 and Disney+



13:30 PM: Villarreal vs. Getafe – Disney+

16:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Sevilla – ESPN and Disney+





12:30 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen – Cultura and OneFootball





20:00 PM: Juventude vs. Palmeiras – Sportv and Premiere







11:00 AM: Operário Ferroviário vs. Paysandu – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



18:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs. Guarani – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

19:30 PM: Sport vs. Botafogo-SP – Sportv 3 and Premiere





16:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Flamengo (Semifinal-return leg) – Globo, Sportv, Premiere, and Amazon Prime Video







17:00 PM: Japan vs. Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+

20:00 PM: England vs. Mexico, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup – FIFA+







07:30 AM: Empoli vs. Napoli, Serie A



10:00 AM: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City, Premier League



11:15 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Leganés, La Liga



12:30 PM: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League

16:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Sevilla, La Liga







11:00 AM: Joinville vs. Marreco, Liga Futsal



13:15 PM: Pato vs. Cascavel, Liga Futsal



16:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Flamengo, Copa do Brasil



19:30 PM: Sport vs. Botafogo-SP, Brasileirão Série B

20:00 PM: Juventude vs. Palmeiras, Brasileirão





Multiple matches from Brasileirão and Brasileirão Série B





Multiple matches from various European leagues and South American competitions





Multiple matches from K League, Bundesliga, and other European leagues





Various matches available on channels such as @CazeTV, @canalgoatbr, and @LNFoficial



