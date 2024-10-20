Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer fans are in for a treat today with an exciting lineup of matches across various leagues and competitions worldwide. From early morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night clashes in South America, there's non-stop football action for enthusiasts to enjoy.
Asian Leagues
The day begins with an early K Leagu match:
03:00 AM: Gangwon FC vs. FC Seoul, K League (South Korea) – OneFootball
European Leagues
Serie A
07:30 AM: Empoli vs. Napoli – ESPN and Disney+
10:00 AM: Lecce vs. Fiorentina – Disney+
10:00 AM: Venezia vs. Atalanta – Disney+
13:00 PM: Cagliari vs. Torino – ESPN 4 and Disney+
15:45 PM: Roma vs. Internazionale – Disney+
Premier League
10:00 AM: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
12:30 PM: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
09:00 AM: Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano – Disney+
11:15 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Leganés – ESPN 4 and Disney+
13:30 PM: Villarreal vs. Getafe – Disney+
16:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Sevilla – ESPN and Disney+
Bundesliga
12:30 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen – Cultura and OneFootball
South American Leagues
Brasileirão
20:00 PM: Juventude vs. Palmeiras – Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
11:00 AM: Operário Ferroviário vs. Paysandu – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
18:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs. Guarani – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
19:30 PM: Sport vs. Botafogo-SP – Sportv 3 and Premiere
Copa do Brasil
16:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Flamengo (Semifinal-return leg) – Globo, Sportv, Premiere, and Amazon Prime Video
Other Competitions
17:00 PM: Japan vs. Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
20:00 PM: England vs. Mexico, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup – FIFA+
