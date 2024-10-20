عربي


Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/20/2024 5:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer fans are in for a treat today with an exciting lineup of matches across various leagues and competitions worldwide. From early morning kickoffs in Asia to late-night clashes in South America, there's non-stop football action for enthusiasts to enjoy.
Asian Leagues
The day begins with an early K Leagu match:


  • 03:00 AM: Gangwon FC vs. FC Seoul, K League (South Korea) – OneFootball

European Leagues
Serie A

  • 07:30 AM: Empoli vs. Napoli – ESPN and Disney+
  • 10:00 AM: Lecce vs. Fiorentina – Disney+
  • 10:00 AM: Venezia vs. Atalanta – Disney+
  • 13:00 PM: Cagliari vs. Torino – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 15:45 PM: Roma vs. Internazionale – Disney+


Premier League

  • 10:00 AM: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:30 PM: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – ESPN and Disney+

La Liga

  • 09:00 AM: Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano – Disney+
  • 11:15 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Leganés – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 13:30 PM: Villarreal vs. Getafe – Disney+
  • 16:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Sevilla – ESPN and Disney+

Bundesliga

  • 12:30 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen – Cultura and OneFootball

South American Leagues
Brasileirão

  • 20:00 PM: Juventude vs. Palmeiras – Sportv and Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 11:00 AM: Operário Ferroviário vs. Paysandu – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 18:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs. Guarani – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 19:30 PM: Sport vs. Botafogo-SP – Sportv 3 and Premiere

Copa do Brasil

  • 16:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Flamengo (Semifinal-return leg) – Globo, Sportv, Premiere, and Amazon Prime Video

Other Competitions

  • 17:00 PM: Japan vs. Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup – Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
  • 20:00 PM: England vs. Mexico, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup – FIFA+

Where to Watch Live Today
ESPN Networks

  • 07:30 AM: Empoli vs. Napoli, Serie A
  • 10:00 AM: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City, Premier League
  • 11:15 AM: Atlético de Madrid vs. Leganés, La Liga
  • 12:30 PM: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League
  • 16:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Sevilla, La Liga

Sportv

  • 11:00 AM: Joinville vs. Marreco, Liga Futsal
  • 13:15 PM: Pato vs. Cascavel, Liga Futsal
  • 16:00 PM: Corinthians vs. Flamengo, Copa do Brasil
  • 19:30 PM: Sport vs. Botafogo-SP, Brasileirão Série B
  • 20:00 PM: Juventude vs. Palmeiras, Brasileirão

Premiere

  • Multiple matches from Brasileirão and Brasileirão Série B

Disney+

  • Multiple matches from various European leagues and South American competitions

OneFootball

  • Multiple matches from K League, Bundesliga, and other European leagues

Youtube Channels

  • Various matches available on channels such as @CazeTV, @canalgoatbr, and @LNFoficial

