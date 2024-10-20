Formula 1 Revs Up for Thrilling U.S. Grand Prix 2024 in Austin

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Formula 1 season of 2024 reaches its crescendo with the United States Grand Prix. This Sunday, October 20, drivers will battle it out on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race marks the 19th stage of an exhilarating championship.



The Circuit of the Americas has seen diverse pole position winners since its 2012 debut. Lewis Hamilton leads with three pole positions to his name. Ferrari dominated recent qualifications. Carlos Sainz secured pole in 2022, followed by Charles Leclerc in 2023.



Last year's race saw Max Verstappen clinch victory after a fierce duel with Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton finished just two seconds behind the then three-time world champion. However, both Hamilton and Leclerc faced disqualification due to technical irregularities.



German architect Hermann Tilke designed the 5.513 km Circuit of the Americas . The track features 20 turns and draws inspiration from iconic circuits worldwide. Its steep first turn and direction changes mirror sections from Silverstone, Hockenheim, and Istanbul.



Fans can catch the action live on F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform. A monthly subscription costs $5.19, while an annual plan is priced at $39.99. Band and Bandsports will also broadcast the event, with online streaming available on Bandplay.







The main race kicks off on Sunday, October 20, at 3:30 PM local time. Viewers can tune in to Band, Bandsports, or F1TV Pro for live coverage. The event promises high-octane action and potential championship-defining moments.



This year's F1 grid boasts a mix of seasoned champions and rising stars. Red Bull Racing leads with Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez. Ferrari fields Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Mercedes relies on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

After Austin, the F1 circus moves to Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. Each race offers unique challenges and opportunities for drivers to showcase their skills. The season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8 will conclude an unforgettable year of racing.



As the championship nears its end, every point counts. Drivers will push their limits, teams will fine-tune strategies, and fans will witness motorsport at its finest. The US Grand Prix sets the stage for an electrifying conclusion to the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Mexican GP - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - 27/10 to 27/10 - 5 PM



São Paulo GP - Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) - 01/11 to 03/11 - 2 P



Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 21/11 to 23/11 - 3 AM



Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 29/11 to 01/12 - 2 PM

Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 06/12 to 08/12 - 10 AM



