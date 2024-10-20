US declares recent Ukraine assistance bundle

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, President Joe Biden has announced a new military aid package valued at USD425 million. This announcement comes as part of ongoing efforts to support Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, with the package specifically designed to meet urgent battlefield requirements.



The latest aid package includes vital components such as missiles for the NASAMS and Stinger air defense systems, rockets for HIMARS launchers, and additional artillery shells. The White House reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with approximately 50 allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary support to counter Russian aggression effectively.



During a phone call on Wednesday, Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed the new aid and the strategic planning required to enhance Ukraine's security assistance. Following their conversation, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the US, noting that Biden's leadership has been instrumental in uniting international efforts to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty.



Zelensky also unveiled a five-point "victory plan" aimed at furthering Ukraine’s objectives in the conflict. However, this plan has not yet received formal endorsement from Ukraine's Western allies. Notably, NATO countries have so far rebuffed Zelensky’s appeals for immediate membership invitations and have been hesitant to lift restrictions on the use of longer-range Western-supplied weapons, which Ukraine believes are crucial for striking deep into Russian-held territories.



Ukraine’s military leadership has articulated concerns that these restrictions, coupled with delays in weapon deliveries, have contributed to recent setbacks on the battlefield, where Russian forces have been making steady gains in the Donbass region.



In response to Zelensky's proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed them as a "set of incoherent slogans," reiterating Moscow's position that the conflict must be resolved on its own terms. As the situation evolves, the international community continues to closely monitor developments, with the US pledging ongoing support for Ukraine's defense efforts.

