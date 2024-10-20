Esterad Bank Appoints Abesh Chatterjee as Chief Risk Officer

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – 19 October 2024: Esterad Bank, a fully owned subsidiary of Esterad Ventures W.L.L., today announced the appointment of Abesh Chatterjee as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). With over 16 years of experience in risk management across the financial services sector, including a strong background in private and public markets, real estate investments, and large infrastructure projects, Mr. Chatterjee will be responsible for enhancing the Bank’s risk management capabilities to support its strategic growth.



As CRO he will lead and advise departments in developing risk management programs, ensuring compliance with international standards, and oversee risk assessments to ensure that all new products undergo thorough risk evaluations before being introduced to the market.



Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, Acting CEO of Esterad Bank, said, “The appointment of Abesh Chatterjee marks another milestone in the Bank’s ongoing restructuring efforts. His leadership in risk management will be key in helping us assess and manage potential risks effectively, and will enable us to ensure that we are well positioned to maximize the returns and performance of our investments and assets for the benefit of our investors and shareholders.”



Prior to joining Esterad Bank, Mr. Chatterjee worked in various leadership roles at notable financial institutions in the GCC and beyond. He was an Executive Director of Portfolio Risk at the Event Investment Fund, a Saudi Government Fund focused on developing venues for culture, entertainment, tourism, and sports sectors in the Kingdom. He has also held other senior roles at leading financial institutions in the GCC and India.

Mr. Chatterjee holds a Master’s in Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University, India. He is also a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).





