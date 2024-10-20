Palestinians In Northern Gaza Suffer Unspeakable Horrors: UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya said on Saturday that news coming from northern Gaza is horrifying, with Palestinians continuing to suffer unspeakable horrors under the siege imposed by Israeli forces.

"Appalling news from northern Gaza where Palestinians continue to endure unspeakable horrors under siege by Israeli forces," Msuya said on X.

"In Jabaliya, people are trapped under the rubble and first responders are blocked from reaching them. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are being forcibly displaced. Essential supplies are running out. Hospitals, overwhelmed with patients, have been hit," the UN's acting humanitarian chief said.

"These atrocities must stop," she added.

She underscored the necessity of respecting international humanitarian law, and stressed that the Israeli entity "must comply with the provisional orders of the International Court of Justice."

Earlier, Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes carried out intense bombing raids on Beit Lahiya, completely destroying a residential complex while civilians were inside, resulting in at least 73 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Many individuals are still trapped under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them.

Additionally, Israeli quadcopter drones fired on tents housing displaced families in the courtyard of Al-Awda Hospital and directly targeted an ambulance.

On the 15th day of the Israeli aggression in northern Gaza, the occupation forces intensified ethnic cleansing operations, committing horrific bloody massacres that claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, in addition to targeting hospitals and medical team

MENAFN20102024000067011011ID1108798483