(MENAFN) In a recent press conference in Brussels, Secretary General Mark Rutte articulated the alliance’s ongoing strategy to provide extensive military support to Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. Joining Latvian Prime Evika Silina, Rutte emphasized NATO's steadfast commitment to preventing Russian President Vladimir from achieving his goals in Ukraine, deeming such actions unacceptable in today's geopolitical landscape.



Rutte underscored the fundamental principle that "you cannot invade another country" in the modern era, signaling a clear rejection of aggressive territorial expansion reminiscent of colonialism. He reassured reporters that NATO’s military assistance to Ukraine would remain robust and that the alliance is dedicated to ensuring that Ukraine is well-equipped to defend itself. “We will massively support Ukraine with military aid to ensure that they are in a position to fight back,” Rutte stated, highlighting the alliance's role in bolstering Ukraine's defenses.



Moreover, Rutte noted the importance of ensuring that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration choose to negotiate with Russia in the future, they do so from a position of strength. He expressed confidence that such a strategy would enable Ukraine to dominate any potential talks aimed at ending the conflict.



Prime Minister Silina echoed Rutte's sentiments, affirming Latvia’s unwavering support for Ukraine as a NATO member. She emphasized that Latvia would continue to provide all necessary resources to empower Ukraine in determining the war's outcome on its own terms.



While acknowledging that Russian forces have made some advances on the battlefield, Rutte downplayed these developments, arguing that such gains come at significant costs to Moscow. His remarks reflect NATO’s broader strategy of sustaining pressure on Russia while empowering Ukraine to maintain its sovereignty.



As the conflict continues, NATO's commitment to Ukraine stands firm, with the alliance working diligently to support the country in its fight against aggression and ensure that it has the means to dictate its future.

MENAFN20102024000045015687ID1108798436