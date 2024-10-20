Wall Of Multi-Storey Building Damaged In Kyiv Region As Result Of Fall Of Russian Drone Fragments
10/20/2024 1:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the outer wall of a multi-storey building was damaged as a result of the fall of debris from Russian attack drones, but there were no casualties.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on facebook .
“At night, air defense forces repelled another UAV attack. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties among the population,” the statement said.
In one of the settlements of Kyiv region, the outer wall of a multi-storey building was damaged as a result of the fall of enemy target fragments. The damage is minor.
Operational groups continue to work to identify and record the consequences of the night attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, last night the Defense Forces neutralized about a dozen attack drones launched by Russian aggressors in Kyiv and on the outskirts of the capital.
Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
