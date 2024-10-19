Around Dozen Enemy Drones Downed Overnight In Kyiv, Suburbs KCMA
10/19/2024 10:02:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down about a dozen attack drones launched by the Russian aggressors over Kyiv and its suburbs.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.
"Another air attack on Kyiv. Overnight, the Russian army once again used UAVs (drones). They were launched from the southern and northeastern directions, entering Kyiv in several waves," the statement said.
The air raid alert in the capital was declared twice during the night, lasting a total of about three hours.
According to Chief of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Popko, around ten Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were downrd both in the city's vicinity and within its territory.
"So far, no damage has been reported in the capital, and there has been no information about casualties either," Popko noted, adding that operational reports are being updated.
As reported earlier, on the evening of October 19, the Russian invaders launched attack drones from the southern and northern directions.
