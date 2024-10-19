Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti of Interior has launched an all-out security and traffic crackdown at Al-Fahaheel area in Kuwait's southern Al-Ahmadi Governorate, targeting lawbreakers and traffic violators.

VIENNA - The State of Kuwait's participation in the 12th session of the of the Parties to the UN against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) mirrored its solid advocacy of fighting the scourge, said a top diplomat.

DUBAI - Kuwait's ice skiing team have snatched six varied medals at Dubai international free skiing championship, thanks to two sisters Salil and Safaa Abdullah in the women's competition.

CAIRO - Egypt and the UAE have dropped by air tons of humanitarian assistance on northern Gaza, Egyptian Armed Forces Spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said.

BEIRUT - The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon has reached 2,448 and the injuries hit 11,471, according to government estimates.

ISTANBUL - Turkiye and Iran called for halting the Israeli occupation offensives to spare the volatile Middle East a full scale war. (end)

