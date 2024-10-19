Min. Al-Huwailah Participates In The White Cane Procession

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Saturday that participation in the "white cane procession" is part of the efforts for supporting people of impairment and boosting their social role.

The minister in remarks to KUNA during her participation in the march, organized by the Kuwait Blind Association, marking the Global White Cane Safety Day, affirmed that the rod is a key tool in the hands of this segment of people.

The white cane, according to reports by the World Health Organization, is a tool that helps them be independent and integrate with the surrounding.

Meanwhile, Fayez Al-Azmi, the society chair, said in remarks to KUNA that the association has been receiving since inception 50 years ago support from various parties and institutions in the country in line with instructions by the supreme leaders.

The society has throughout its history made several accomplishments, namely establishing the center for youth under 18 to care for the blind, the Quran publishing center by the Braille method and Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad sports facility.

He mentioned other achievements, namely the electronic library, the holding of conventions and seminars, organizing training courses and programs. In February, the society will organize an Arab-level conference and a Gulf sports tournament.

Meanwhile, the society secretary, Mansour Al-Enezi said the association dedicates special attention for cyber security and artificial intelligence.

The Global White Cane Safety Day falls on October 15 aims at backing the blind to be self sufficient and independent. (end)

