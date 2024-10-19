Israeli Occupation Attacks Kill Five People In Lebanon
Date
10/19/2024 8:04:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- attacks waged by the Israeli Occupation on Lebanon on Saturday left at least five people dead AND 15 others injured, reported the Ministry of health.
The Israeli warplanes hit Maaloul, in the western Beqaa valley, where two people died and 13 others received injuries.
The National News Agency said that the Israeli aircraft carried out successive strikes on a building in Haret Hraik, Beirut southern suburbs. The building turned into a heap of shouldering rubble.
In the south, the warplanes attacked Siddiqine, Kafra, Reshjaniah, Baraachit, Safad Al-Batikh, inflicting massive damage. They also attacked Majdal Silm and Aita Al-Shaab. (end)
fz
MENAFN19102024000071011013ID1108797398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.