Israeli Occupation Attacks Kill Five People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- waged by the Israeli on Lebanon on Saturday left at least five people dead AND 15 others injured, reported the of health.

The Israeli warplanes hit Maaloul, in the western Beqaa valley, where two people died and 13 others received injuries.

The National News Agency said that the Israeli aircraft carried out successive strikes on a building in Haret Hraik, Beirut southern suburbs. The building turned into a heap of shouldering rubble.

In the south, the warplanes attacked Siddiqine, Kafra, Reshjaniah, Baraachit, Safad Al-Batikh, inflicting massive damage. They also attacked Majdal Silm and Aita Al-Shaab. (end)

fz









MENAFN19102024000071011013ID1108797398