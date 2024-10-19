Directional Speakers: A New Frontier In Sound Privacy Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's world, sound privacy has become an increasingly vital issue. Recently, we had the opportunity to interview Engineer Gu from Audfly to gain insights into how directional speakers uniquely protect sound privacy and the principles behind their operation.“Directional speakers utilize advanced acoustic to project sound precisely,” Engineer Gu explained.“This technology ensures that only propagates within a specific area, preventing sensitive information from being overheard in public or open spaces.”In office environments, directional speakers can effectively safeguard private conversations, especially in meeting rooms where sensitive discussions take place. Gu elaborated,“Unlike traditional speakers, directional speakers focus audio in a designated area, allowing the content of meetings to remain confidential and preventing eavesdropping by others.”Similarly, in banks where sound privacy is paramount, directional speakers provide an ideal solution.“When customers are conducting transactions, directional speakers ensure their personal information and transaction details are not overheard by those nearby, thus enhancing customer trust,” Gu noted.Moreover, directional speakers can be utilized in public venues, such as museums and exhibitions. In these settings, visitors can enjoy customized audio experiences without disturbing others.“Our technology allows for unique audio content in different exhibit areas without causing interference, which is crucial for maintaining sound privacy,” Gu added.As technology continues to advance, directional speakers demonstrate significant potential in protecting sound privacy.“In the future, we aim to innovate further so that more venues can benefit from this technology, thereby raising awareness about sound privacy protection,” Engineer Gu concluded.

