Hussain Urges Caution For Pakistan After Win On Used Pitch, Calls For Consistency In Team Selection

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has urged Pakistan to reconsider their approach on pitch preparation following their second-Test victory over England on a reused surface in Multan.

Pakistan's 152-run win came on a turning track that favoured spin, allowing Noman Ali and Sajid Khan to claim all 20 English wickets and level the three-match series 1-1.

However, Hussain was impressed by Pakistan's resilience and emphasised that using previously prepared pitches "cannot be the template" for future Test in the country. The pitch for the second Test was the same one used during England's innings victory in the first match, where the visitors posted a mammoth 823 runs. Unlike that flat surface, the second-Test pitch finally offered something for the bowlers, particularly for Pakistan spinners.

"This cannot be the template for future cricket in Pakistan, to keep playing on the same surface," Hussain said to Sky Sports. "They need to look at their surfaces."

Despite this, he also called for Pakistan to find and stick to a formula that works, especially with regard to their current squad. "Stick with this squad, stick with these two spinners, stick with the batting line-up, stick with the selectors and the captain," he advised, adding that they should aim to prepare a similar spinning pitch for the third Test in Rawalpindi.

The Multan pitch provided a much-needed spectacle for cricket fans after a one-sided opener, with Hussain highlighting how the competitive nature of the second Test was beneficial for the sport. "Pakistan cricket, and I reckon Test cricket, needed this week more than last week. It was much, much more watchable," he noted.

Looking ahead to Rawalpindi, Hussain believes Pakistan may revert to a more balanced team selection. With the leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood only bowling six overs in the second Test, an extra seamer could come in for the decider. Hussain, however, warned Pakistan against making reactionary decisions based on their latest victory, emphasising that balance is key to long-term success.

"Some will say the fact they've won will justify their team selection, but I don't agree with that at all," he said. "You still need a balanced side."

He also urged Pakistan to focus on providing pitches that support both spinners and the country's historically strong fast-bowling tradition. "This country has produced some great fast bowlers, so don't just say, 'we're going to go with spin now,'" he cautioned.

Hussain stressed the need for consistency and patience, pointing out that Pakistan tend to overhaul leadership, coaches, and playing strategies after setbacks. "When they do lose, they change the captain, the coach, the selectors, the chairman, they change the pitches," Hussain said.

In conclusion, he advised Pakistan to avoid overreacting to either victory or defeat, and instead focus on steady improvement. "In the same way as don't get too low when you're losing, don't get too up when you're winning. Try to work out, how do we improve from this position?"