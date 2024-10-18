عربي


Key Events For The Week Ahead


10/18/2024 11:12:25 PM

The key events for the market this week will be the interest rate decision from the People's bank of China on Monday and the Bank of Canada's rate decision on Wednesday, where there may be a fourth cut this year, which may be even fifty b.p.

The release of preliminary PMI estimates on Thursday could fuel volatility in European markets. The euro has often downplayed the divergence between expectations and reality, as economic trends are key to the ECB's next steps.

The reporting season is gathering pace. More than 2,200 companies around the world report this week. In the US alone, over five hundred companies are due to report. Individual names of interest include:

Lockheed Martin, a military contractor, on October 22nd.
Retail favourites Tesla and Coca-Cola report on the 23rd, and a
giant Amazon at the end of the week.

Remember that this is the week of final preparations for the US election.
Candidate statements may get louder, and markets may react more strongly.

