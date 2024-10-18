Groundbreaking Work On AI Wins Duo Nobel Prize In Physics
Date
10/18/2024 11:01:00 AM
Geoffrey Hinton, undeniably referred to as“the Godfather of AI,”
has been awarded
the Nobel Prize in Physics alongside John Hopfield for their groundbreaking work that triggered the development of machine learning, the science behind artificial intelligence as we know it today.
The duo got this global recognition for the foundational work that they did that made it possible for various AI applications and products to become a reality. Hinton, a University of Toronto-based computer scientist and his peer Hopfield, a Princeton University professor, shared a $1m cash prize that came with...
