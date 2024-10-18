Bouquets And Bubbles® Joins SAF's Petal It Forward Initiative, Spreading Goodwill In The Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bouquets & Bubbles® representativePEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 16th, Bouquets and Bubbles, a local flower art design class hosted by Peoria Florist, participated in the Society of American Florists' (SAF) Petal It Forward initiative. The event, which promotes spreading kindness and goodwill through the gift of flowers, was a huge success thanks to the efforts of Anthem Pleasant, owner of Bouquets and Bubbles.The flower design class, which was open to the public, started with a modern large 13" white with gold trim pot. All plants were hand-selected from a local nursery, ensuring the highest quality for the arrangements. Participants were able to learn the art of floral design while also giving back to the community. After the class, the arrangements were donated to unsuspecting City of Peoria Arts, Culture and Library Services in the community, spreading joy and kindness to those who may need it most.Anthem Pleasant, owner of Bouquets and Bubbles, stated, 'keep one, share one' as he explained the concept of Petal It Forward. The idea is to give one bouquet to someone and encourage them to keep one for themselves, spreading the joy and beauty of flowers to even more people. This initiative aligns perfectly with the mission of Bouquets and Bubbles®, 'one for you and one for me,' which is to bring people together through the art of floral design and create moments of happiness.The research findings on flowers and stress relief, and the need for mood-boosting gestures, seem timely: A survey by Wakefield Research in July showed that 68 percent of Americans experience stress weekly, and 32 percent report feeling stressed daily. Women are even more affected, with 25 percent reporting feeling stress multiple times a day.Bouquets and Bubbles® is proud to have participated in SAF's Petal It Forward initiative and looks forward to continuing to spread goodwill and kindness in the community through "Flower Love ." For more information on upcoming flower design classes and events, visit Bouquets and Bubbles' website or follow them on social media. Let's continue to spread joy and kindness, one bouquet at a time.About the Society of American FloristsThe Society of American Florists is the national trade association to the floral industry, representing growers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, importers, educators, designers and allied organizations.About Peoria FloristAn Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral. We deliver flowers into Peoria, Sun City, and the surrounding area.About Bouquets and Bubbles ®Trademark registration 7,436,961. Entertainment and educational services. Namely flower arrangement art classes and instruction. For the purpose of creating a beautiful bouquet of flowers while enjoying refreshments. Learn to create beautiful flower arrangements using lovely fresh flowers. You will be creating two similar arrangements in a vase, 'one for you and one for me'. You can take all you learn and create either real or artificial flower arrangements anytime.

2024 Bouquets and Bubbles - Petal It Forward

