European Union Sends €16M To UNRWA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Commission said on Friday that it disbursed €16 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Azernews reports.

The latest tranche completes the European Union's pledge to give €82 million to the agency this year.

The funds were transferred after the completed conditions set out by the Commission related to enhancing its "neutrality processes and controls systems."

The UNRWA is the main humanitarian agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West and has been under increasing financial pressure since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, 2023.