European Union Sends €16M To UNRWA
Date
10/18/2024 9:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The European Commission said on Friday that it disbursed €16
million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine
Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Azernews
reports.
The latest tranche completes the European Union's pledge to give
€82 million to the agency this year.
The funds were transferred after the UNRWA completed conditions
set out by the Commission related to enhancing its "neutrality
processes and controls systems."
The UNRWA is the main humanitarian agency providing aid to
Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West bank and has
been under increasing financial pressure since the start of the
Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, 2023.
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108795406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.