عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Union Sends €16M To UNRWA

European Union Sends €16M To UNRWA


10/18/2024 9:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Commission said on Friday that it disbursed €16 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Azernews reports.

The latest tranche completes the European Union's pledge to give €82 million to the agency this year.

The funds were transferred after the UNRWA completed conditions set out by the Commission related to enhancing its "neutrality processes and controls systems."

The UNRWA is the main humanitarian agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West bank and has been under increasing financial pressure since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, 2023.

MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108795406


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search