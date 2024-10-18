Calrose Rice Market To Reach $77.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 3.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological developments in milling are expected to improve the output and quality of calrose rice. More sophisticated processing methods and precision milling are examples of innovations that will improve consistency and texture of calrose rice. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Calrose Rice Market by Type (U.S. source and Australian source), and Application (Direct edible and Deep processing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the calrose rice market was valued at $54.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $77.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of growth The growing demand from consumers for premium, adaptable rice types and growing health consciousness are the main factors driving the calrose rice market. The market is expanding owing to consumers' rise in desire for calrose rice, which has a soft and sticky texture. Modern customers find rice that is more convenient and appealing due to innovations in rice processing and packaging. In addition, increase in disposable incomes and the globalization of Asian cuisine both support the demand for calrose rice in global markets. The market growth is also supported by strategic alliances and funding from important production and distribution companies. As customers look for higher-quality food options, the shift towards premium, organic, and specialty rice varieties also helps the calrose rice market grow. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $54.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $77.5 billion CAGR 3.7% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers

Growing Consumer Demand

Health and Wellness Trends Expanding Foodservice Sector Opportunities

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies Sustainable Farming Practices Restraints

Climate Change and Environmental Factors Trade Regulations and Tariffs

Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Segment Highlights

By type, the U.S. source segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2023. Calrose rice, which is mainly farmed in California and is renowned for its medium-grain variation, is widely available in the U.S. Calrose rice is valued for its mildly sticky, soft texture, which makes it versatile in a variety of culinary applications. Most of the calrose rice grown in the U.S. comes from California owing to its perfect growing environment.

By application, the direct edible segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023, due to its great consumer demand and adaptability. Calrose rice, which cooks to a soft and sticky texture, is a staple in many Asian and Mediterranean meals. Its widespread use in salads, pilafs, and sushi demonstrates its versatility. Calrose rice is preferred by health-conscious consumers due to its nutritional qualities, which include a favorable ratio of protein to carbohydrates. Growing urbanization, shifting dietary habits, and the popularity of home cooking are the main drivers of the market. The increased demand for sustainable and healthy food options is driving producers to concentrate on organic and non-GMO varieties, which will accelerate market expansion.

Regional Outlook

The demand for both local and export products is driving robust production in the U.S., especially in California. Due to its superior quality, Calrose rice is becoming more popular in China, which has boosted imports and local collaborations. Growing consumer demand for convenient, high-quality rice products is driving both domestic and foreign businesses to enter new markets in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Australia and New Zealand. The calrose rice market is characterized by a range of customer preferences, and to match these demands, significant developments in these regions include strategic alliances, product innovations, and investments in processing technology.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Players: -



California Family Foods

American Commodity Company

Farmers' Rice Cooperative

Pacific International Rice Mills

Doguet's Rice Milling Company

Far West Rice

Hinode Rice Sun Valley Rice

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global calrose rice market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:



In March 2024, Sun Valley Rice built its processing facility in California to boost production capacity and enhance supply chain effectiveness.

In April 2024, a new premium Calrose rice line from Golden Dragon Rice was introduced to cater to urban consumers looking for superior rice choices.

In June 2023, the Wuhan Rice Group invested in innovative milling equipment to raise the quality and uniformity of its Calrose rice products. In May 2024, Tilda concentrated on the Calrose rice market as it grew its distribution network throughout Southeast Asia.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 ...