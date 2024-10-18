Amorepacific Presents Latest Research At IFSCC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Podium on AI Simulation Recognized as 'Top 5 Applied Research' at This Year's Congress

AI-Powered Skin Diagnostic System and Plant-Based PDRN Research Presented in Poster Sessions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific presented its latest research at this year's International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (34th IFSCC BRAZIL) held in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, from October 14 to 17.

Amorepacific R&I Center scientists showcased diverse research and innovative technologies, including Lee Jeong Yu's podium presentation, 'Artificial Tactile Sensory System and High-Precision AI Simulation for Cosmetic Products,' which was selected as 2024 IFSCC 'Top 5 Applied Research.'

Amorepacific presented its latest research at 34th Congress IFSCC, where its podium on AI Simulation was recognized as one of 'Top 5 Applied Research.'

The AI simulation research focuses on Amorepacific's artificial intelligence sensory evaluation system, 'SensornoidTM.' With digital sensory data from SensornoidTM, it is possible to predict the usage experience of the final cosmetic products solely based on ingredient formulation data. This technology integrates Amorepacific's long-standing human-based cosmetic evaluation research expertise with digital technology. Utilizing this simulation significantly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional sensory research reliant on human perception, enabling faster and more effective product development. Additionally, by meticulously designing formulation simulations, the system can predict the sensory experience of cosmetics with over 90% accuracy compared to human application tests.

In addition, Amorepacific showcased two poster presentations. With a poster titled 'Innovative AI-Powered Visual Insights for Understanding Facial Skin Aging,' Amorepacific's R&I Center's Park Hyeokgon introduced the new visual analysis of the AI-based skin diagnostic system 'Dr. AMORE.' This technology precisely analyzes and visualizes various signs of facial skin aging, enabling the tracking and analysis of the integrated and dynamic skin aging process. These findings are expected to contribute to the provision of advanced anti-aging solutions.

Another poster, 'Sustainable and Vegan BluePDRN (PolyDeoxyRiboNucleotide) Purified from Microalgae,' by Amorepacific's R&I Center Researcher Kim Hyuk, presented research on the extraction of plant-based PDRN (BluePDRN) with high purity from microalgae. PDRN, recognized for its wound healing and anti-inflammatory effects in numerous studies, is widely used in cosmetic procedures and skincare products. Through research on extracting high-purity plant-based PDRN, Amorepacific confirmed the potential for the sustainable vegan cosmetics ingredient.

Suh Byung-fhy, the CTO of Amorepacific and Director of its R&I Center stated, "Presenting Amorepacific's diverse research and innovative technologies at the IFSCC and being selected for outstanding research has been highly meaningful." He added, "Based on the various technologies presented this time, Amorepacific will continue to strive to offer the finest products to customers around the globe."

The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists is the world's largest cosmetic conference. Established in 1959 to promote international technological exchange and collaboration among cosmetic researchers, this year's event was themed 'Biodiversity and Cosmetics: Science for Reaching a Sustainable Technology.'

