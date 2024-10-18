Turning Point Media Studio Opens

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) David Jeremiah Opens New Studio in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point Ministries, the broadcast company of Dr. David Jeremiah, proudly announces the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art media studio, designed to continue

delivering the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world in all media formats for generations to come.

Located in the heart of Turning Point's San Diego headquarters, the new studio features the latest in audio, visual, and digital technology, allowing Dr. Jeremiah's production team to create a variety of content to distribute across multiple platforms.

Dr. David Jeremiah, founder and host of Turning Point, along with his son David Michael Jeremiah, President and CEO of Turning Point, share their vision for the future of Turning Point Media Studios.

View of the standing sets at the Esbenshade Studio inside the new Turning Point Media Studios.

Continue Reading

Officially opened on October 4, 2024, the studio has two separate recording spaces-the Esbenshade Studio at 6,400 square-feet for recording programs with a studio audience and Studio Two at 5,700 square-feet for infinite filming possibilities as a flex studio.

At the dedication ceremony for the opening of the studios David Michael Jeremiah, the president and CEO of Turning Point Ministries, said, "This is a media studio not just for today's landscape but for the future. We wanted to ensure that it is a force for reaching people for Christ. We didn't need a space that can do everything; we needed one that could do anything."

The new studio is fully operational and has already hosted several filming projects. It's infrastructure and technology allow for ideas to be created, recorded, edited, and distributed within hours, which enables the Word of God to move forward in many different ways.

Key Features of the Studio:



Audience Capacity: 150

150 lights

Four state-of-the-art industry advanced cameras with support for 10 additional cameras.

Three standing sets

900 amps of power

Built with 270,000 pounds of concrete that surround the box to create a dense soundproof barrier

152,000 feet of cable that rigs up the entire studio connecting back to the Data Center hub

A sound board that can run 140 channels of live audio, supporting anywhere from a single

mic for a sermon to large musical groups to live streams across both studios simultaneously Space that offers twelve channels of video recording and provides both standard recording coverage and back-up recording coverage

When asked what excites him the most about this new studio, David Jeremiah, the founder and host of Turning Point, said, "The ability to take the years of messages that were originally filmed in letterbox and reshoot them for new broadcasting opportunities. In addition, knowing that this studio is dedicated to the Lord and that what happens here will always be done to bring honor to Him as we work to continue to get better at reaching the world with the Gospel."

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher,

New York Times

bestselling author, and Founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With 40 years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Perhaps Today ,

Prophecy Academy ,

OVERCOMER ,

Airship Genesis , PASSAGES , and

Why the Nativity? , to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to

deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED