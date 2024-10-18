Urban Poling Inc. And LSVT Take Another Step Together To Improve Mobility And Empower Parkinson's Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

We are proud to better serve our valued partner and friend, LSVT Global , renowned for its innovative LSVT BIG® therapy program, in our common mission to improve overall mobility and to enrich the lives of the global Parkinson's community by creating an Activatorâ

course especially for LSVT BIG Certified Physical and Occupational Therapists!

Empowering Movement: An LSVT BIG Certified clinician guides a patient through an exercise with Activator® poles, enhancing balance, stability, and mobility for improved quality of life. Together, Urban Poling Inc. and LSVT Global are taking strides to advance Parkinson's care.

Stepping Towards Independence: Using Activator® poles, this LSVT BIG Certified therapist helps the patient boost confidence and control in their movements, a crucial element in Parkinson's management. Urban Poling Inc. and LSVT Global's partnership is committed to empowering lives through innovative therapy solutions.

Continue Reading

Parkinson's Disease is a neurological disorder that affects movement and is characterized by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slowness of movement and impaired balance which can impact daily living and quality of life. Research shows that exercise plays a pivotal role in helping to manage physical symptoms and in reducing the incidence of depression and anxiety, commonly associated with Parkinson's.

Benefits of Urban Poling Inc.'s Activator® Poles for Parkinson's Patients:

Improved Balance:

The poles promote an upright posture and engage core muscles, helping individuals with PD maintain better balance when walking.

Increased Confidence:

The poles provide stability which instills confidence in individuals with PD and encourages them to engage in physical activity without the fear of falling or losing balance.

A Perfect Pairing! Urban Poling Inc.'s Activator® poles and LSVT's Program

Urban Poling Inc., known for its ergonomically designed walking poles and evidence-based programs, is no stranger to innovation. Its Activator® poles and program

have been adopted by healthcare professionals worldwide to promote mobility, stability and overall well-being and to help manage a variety of chronic illnesses such as Parkinson's disease.

LSVT Global is well renowned for its targeted amplitude-focused therapy treatments, LSVT BIG® and LSVT LOUD®, which empower people living with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions how to improve their movement and voice. With a reputation for excellence in speech, physical, and occupational therapy, LSVT has a wide network of certified clinicians dedicated to providing top-tier care in all its services.

As a result of this Activatorâ

Course, LSVT BIG Certified Clinicians will gain a deeper understanding of how to use Activator poles throughout LSVT BIG therapy sessions to foster improved quality of movement, a key goal of LSVT BIG treatment. This latest initiative is not just about providing effective, innovative and personalized therapy solutions, but more importantly about helping patients to

take control of their mobility and overall well-being through this fun and easy course. This collaboration is one more "BIG" step toward advancing the quality of life for people living with Parkinson's and we couldn't be prouder!

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Urban Poling on this specialized course for LSVT BIG Certified Clinicians. This partnership empowers our global network of physical and occupational therapists to enhance their expertise and better support clients with Parkinson's and related conditions. As an enthusiastic user of Activatorâ

Poles myself, I can attest to their effectiveness in promoting improved posture, movement amplitude, and speed-all fundamental objectives of LSVT BIG treatment."

Laura Gusé, MPT: Chief Clinical Officer of LSVT BIG

Urban Poling Inc.

is a leading provider of high-quality Urban and Activatorâ

poles for fitness and rehabilitation and CEU Approved courses for Fitness Wellness and Allied Health Professionals. With a focus on evidence-based solutions, Urban Poling Inc. promotes the benefits of incorporating dynamic walking poles into daily exercise routines to improve health and overall quality of life.

Urban Poling Inc.



Where to find the Activator â Poles?

Visit

Search on Amazon

LSVTGlobal â

Store

-





Urban Poling Podcast

Activator â

Series with Laura Guse, Chief Clinica Officer – LSVT Global

-



For media inquiries, please contact:

Rodrigo Silva

1-877-499-7999

[email protected]



SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED