Increasing Oral Healthcare Awareness To Propel Dental Equipment Market Growth At USD 10.90 Billion By 2031 |Skyquest Technology

Equipment size was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2023 to USD 10.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The tools that are utilized for examining, manipulating, treating, and restoring any oral disorders are known as dental equipment. The demand for these tools is increasing rapidly due to the growing geriatric population who are suffering from various oral disorders like tooth cavities. Furthermore, the advancing medical tourism related to dental treatment and the various government initiatives to improve public oral healthcare are also fuelling the growth of the market. The introduction of many advanced and efficient dental products like electric toothbrush is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the frequency of dental procedures like dental fillings bonding, root canals, dental crowns, dental bridges, periodontal treatments have also increased massively, which is positively influencing the growth of dental equipment market. Dental problems like oral cancers and environmental injuries leading to Oro-dental trauma are further driving the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of several advanced equipment like digital dentistry equipment, dental lasers, and dental cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) are also contributing to the market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 6.79 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 10.90 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.10 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures Key Market Opportunities Increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries Key Market Drivers Rising oral healthcare awareness



Dental Equipment Market Segmental Analysis

Global Dental Equipment Market is segmented by Product, End User, and region.

Based on Product , the market is segmented into Therapeutic Dental Equipment, and Diagnostic Dental Equipment.

Based on End User , the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End Users.

Based on region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorder to Drive Dental Equipment Market Growth

The prevalence of dental disorders is constantly increasing globally. This growth is primarily due to factors like smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, age, hereditary, and stress. Diseases like dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer are fuelling the demand for dental equipment. Furthermore, dental caries and periodontal diseases are two of the most common oral health issues that are impacting the lives of people globally. These conditions require regular check-ups and intervention, which is fuelling the popularity of diagnostic and therapeutic dental equipment. The increasing aging population especially in developed nations, is also contribution to the growing incidences of dental problems. This is because older people are more vulnerable to oral health problems due to factors like systemic diseases, medication side effects, and natural wear & tear.

Growing Awareness of Oral Healthcare to Increase Demand for Advanced Medical Equipment

People are becoming more aware about oral health, which is also increasing the significance of preventive care. This has encouraged many people to opt for professional dental services, boosting growth of the market. The demand for high-quality dental care is also increasing among patients which is pushing the dental professionals to implement advanced equipment to offer the best treatment. The popularity for cosmetic dentistry is also increasing rapidly because people want to get better smile and fix their teeth, boosting the market for advanced dental equipment.

North America to Dominate the Market with Introducing Latest De

North America is dominating the dental equipment market with the largest market share. The region is witnessing such huge growth as it is the home for advanced research & development in dental technologies. It is also home to numerous prominent dental equipment manufacturers and research facilities. This helps to constantly introduce new advanced dental tools and techniques like digital imaging systems, intraoral scanners, and CAD/CAM in the market. These latest devices can improve diagnostic accuracy, treatment efficiency, and patient experience. These technologies are advancing areas such as implantology and orthodontics, enabling more predictable and customized treatments.

Dental Equipment Market Insights

Drivers



Incorporation of AI and ML for improved diagnosis

Increasing adoption of tele dentistry Growing demand for portable and handheld dental devices

Restraints



Increasing expense of advanced dental equipment

Lack of skilled professionals Absence of proper reimbursement for dental treatment

Top Players in the Global Dental Equipment Market



Planmeca Group (Finland)

Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (US)

A-dec (US)

J. Morita Group (Japan)

Align Technology (US)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Midmark Corporation (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Biolase (US)

3M (US)

BEGO (Germany)

Yoshida Dental (Japan)

Nakanishi (Japan)

DentalEZ (US)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)

Brasseler USA (US)

PreXion (US)

AMD Lasers (US)

Aseptico (US)

Bien-Air Dental (Switzerland)

Bisco, Inc. (US) Millenium Dental Technologies (US)

Key Questions Answered in Dental Equipment Market Report



Who are the prominent players operating in the dental equipment market?

Which region is leading the global dental equipment market? What are the driving factors of the global dental equipment market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Integration of AI and ML for improved diagnosis and increasing awareness about oral healthcare), restraints (Growing expense of advanced dental equipment and lack of skilled professionals), opportunities (Growing adoption of tele dentistry and high preference for minimally invasive procedures), and challenges (Absence of proper reimbursements in dental treatments) influencing the growth of dental equipment market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the dental equipment market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the dental equipment market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

