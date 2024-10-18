PLT Appoints Joe Weiss As Global Head Of Brand Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran of Both Consumer Products and Ingredient Organizations

Will Drive Growth of Strategic Product Lines

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Solutions, announced today that it has appointed Joe Weiss as Global Head of Brand Management. Prior to joining PLT, Mr. Weiss served as President of Nutrition21, LLC, a leading developer and marketer of patented, science-based, branded nutritional ingredients serving the dietary supplement, sports nutrition and functional food markets. Prior to Nutrition21, he was the Vice President of Corporate Brands at Vitamin Shoppe, following a successful stint as the Senior Vice President of Merchandising at GNC. In the newly created role of Global Head of Brand Management at

PLT Health Solutions, Mr. Weiss will be supporting the development of many of PLT's most strategic ingredient brands into global markets. He will join the PLT Leadership Team and be based at the company's headquarters in Morristown, NJ.

Prior to joining PLT, Mr. Weiss served as President of Nutrition21, LLC, a leading developer and marketer of patented, science-based, branded nutritional ingredients serving the dietary supplement, sports nutrition and functional food markets. Prior to Nutrition21, he was the Vice President of Corporate Brands at Vitamin Shoppe, following a successful stint as the Senior Vice President of Merchandising at GNC.

Continue Reading

According to Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer for PLT Health Solutions, the addition of Mr. Weiss will support the recognition by supplements, food and beverage markets of the value that PLT's branded ingredients represent in their formulations and the use of those brands to create disruptive and innovative products of their own. "The drive for product innovation is intense and global. At PLT, our goal is to support our customers with the ingredients and tools to empower new product development. Having worked both on the consumer product side and the ingredient side our industry, Joe is an ideal person to help guide these initiatives at PLT," he said. "Joe brings deep and immediately relevant industry experience, having walked in our customers' shoes, and a keen understanding of the scientifically supported branded ingredients business, both of which will be major assets as we develop new ways to create value for our customers," he added.

Mr. Weiss spent eight years at Nutiton21 where he oversaw a business that featured industry leading ingredients in the beauty-from-within, cognitive health, weight management and sports nutrition categories sold globally. At Vitamin Shoppe, he was responsible for the company's private brand business, including development of new brands and line extensions, sourcing, contract manufacturing, quality assurance, scientific and regulatory affairs. As Senior Vice President of Merchandising at GNC, Mr. Weiss led and integrated all retail merchandising functions for 3,600 domestic stores with responsibility for $1.1 billion in sales.

Mr. Weiss looks forward to the challenge and opportunity of growing the awareness and adoption of PLT's ingredient brands worldwide. "The need for innovation in our industry is more pressing than ever. But in order to successfully innovate and bring products to market quickly, brand marketers need to formulate with functional ingredients that meet standards for quality, scientific support, sustainability and compelling messaging," he said. "PLT Health Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class ingredient solutions that are well positioned to meet these demands on a global scale. I'm excited to work with such an experienced and talented team to help further elevate PLT's leadership in this dynamic industry," he added.

Mr. Weiss was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business. He is a board member of the Natural Products Association

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED