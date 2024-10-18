Arteta Provides Update On Bukayo Saka's Injury, Says 'Not Serious'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bournemouth, Oct 18 (IANS) Mikel Arteta provided Arsenal fans some much needed relief with a positive injury update ahead of the side's away game against Bournemouth at the Vitality on Saturday.

Arsenal faced cause for concern over the international break with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, the two threats from opposite flanks, were both dealt with knocks while representing England and Brazil respectively. Arteta has now confirmed the duo will be training in the session on Friday and will be in contention to start on the weekend,”

“It's not a serious injury. He's (Saka) evolving really well. He's done a few things in the last two days. He wasn't fit enough to play with the national team the second game but we are hopeful. We have a training session this afternoon, he did some bits yesterday, so let's see if he can make it on time,” said Arteta in the pre-game conference.

“Well with Gabby he landed yesterday afternoon here so we have very short time to be with him. Yesterday he went outside to do a little bit and see how he's feeling. Again today will be another step to understand whether we want to take the risk if he's fit because I know what the player is going to say - 'I'm going to be fit for sure',” he added.

Kai Havertz pulled out of Germany's UEFA Nations League fixtures due to a knee injury and was not pictured in the training session on Thursday but Arteta has now confirmed he will be training later today.

“He had a few issues and we've been dealing with that. He's been absolutely brilliant, he has very good communication with the national team, with the manager. They understood the situation, we modified everything that we could do here and again if he trains well today he's got a good chance to be fit and available,” said Arteta.