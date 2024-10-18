WACA Community Media Open House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jon Fetherston President WACAASHLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WACA Community Media to Host Open House on October 22, 2024Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka, State Representative Jack Lewis, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, and Alliance for Community Media President Mike Wassenaar to Participate.WACA Community Media is excited to announce an Open House on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The event, open to the public, offers a unique opportunity for the community to explore WACA's new services and cutting-edge upgrades in media technology.WACA President and host of“All Politics is Local,” Jon Fetherston, will be broadcasting a live podcast during the event, providing attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at podcast production. He will also be available to discuss how community members, business owners, or anyone with a passion or hobby can create their own podcasts or programs with WACA's new services.Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka and State Representative Jack Lewis are expected to attend in person, while Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and Mike Wassenaar, President and CEO of the Alliance for Community Media, will join virtually to share their support for community media and highlight the importance of local programming.Attendees will have the chance to see WACA's latest technology upgrades, including a new Internet radio stationand upgraded studios. These improvements reflect WACA's ongoing commitment to providing accessible, state-of-the-art media resources for the Ashland community. Light refreshments will be served.The General Public is welcome and encouraged to attend, and there will be opportunities for Questions and Answers with WACA staff, board members and distinguished guests.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.Location: WACA Community Media, 200 Butterfield Drive, Ashland, MA 01721For media inquiries, please contact:Jon A. FetherstonWACA PresidentPhone: 508-816-6674Email: ...

