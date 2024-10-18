Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Now Accepting Ether, Bitcoin Applications For Etfs To List

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock market and global trading app, is accepting applications for both Ether and bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”) to list.
This move comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approved the first eight applications for spot Ether ETFs, marking a significant milestone in the crypto and greater blockchain community as well as recognizing growing demand for exposure to cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial markets. According to the article, the approval implies that Ether, like Bitcoin, is a commodity.
The SEC approved the following ETFs: Blackrock's iShares Ethereum Trust, VanEck Ethereum Trust, Fidelity Ethereum Fund, ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF, Franklin Ethereum ETF, Bitwise Ethereum ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF. While Upstream is not a cryptocurrency market and does not allow account funding via Bitcoin, Ether or crypto trading, the exchange noted that this industry milestone“is special, and we look forward to meeting the demand for international investors seeking to gain exposure to Ether and Bitcoin from a streamlined account, and without directly owning the cryptocurrency. Just as ether ETFs aim to provide streamlined access to crypto for investors, Upstream strives to offer international investors streamlined access to securities from exchanges worldwide.”
About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit
