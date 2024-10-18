Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Now Accepting Ether, Bitcoin Applications For Etfs To List

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange stock and global trading app, is accepting applications for both Ether and Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”) to list.

This move comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approved the first eight applications for spot Ether ETFs, marking a significant milestone in the and greater blockchain community as well as recognizing growing demand for exposure to cryptocurrencies in mainstream markets. According to the article, the approval implies that Ether, like Bitcoin, is a commodity.

The SEC approved the following ETFs: Blackrock's iShares Ethereum Trust, VanEck Ethereum Trust, Fidelity Ethereum Fund, ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF, Franklin Ethereum ETF, Bitwise Ethereum ETF, Grayscale Ethereum Trust and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF. While Upstream is not a cryptocurrency market and does not allow account funding via Bitcoin, Ether or crypto trading, the exchange noted that this industry milestone“is special, and we look forward to meeting the demand for international investors seeking to gain exposure to Ether and Bitcoin from a streamlined account, and without directly owning the cryptocurrency. Just as ether ETFs aim to provide streamlined access to crypto for investors, Upstream strives to offer international investors streamlined access to securities from exchanges worldwide.”

To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN