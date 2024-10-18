Lightspeed Announces Partnership With Uber Direct And Uber Eats Marketplace

(MENAFN- Pressat) LONDON, October 17, 2024 Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) the one-stop commerce empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, and Uber (NYSE: UBER) are announcing a partnership to directly integrate Uber Direct and Uber Eats marketplace into Lightspeed's platform.

Through the partnership, Lightspeed will have built-in integrations with the Uber Eats marketplace and Uber Direct, Uber's white-label delivery facilitation service, enabling Lightspeed merchants to:



List their menu offerings on and take orders from the Uber Eats marketplace, which is accessed by millions of monthly active platform consumers; and Take orders from their own branded website through Lightspeed's click-and-collect solution Order Anywhere, then access delivery via Uber Direct, allowing them to pay only the associated delivery fee without the added cost of developing their own custom delivery fleet.

The combination of solutions will enable merchants in the UK to satisfy their customers' delivery demands, tap into new markets through the Uber Eats marketplace and reduce overhead on direct-to-consumer orders with Lightspeed Order Anywhere and Uber Direct.

“On-demand delivery is now a core expectation for consumers, with 75% of them expecting express delivery as an option, and merchants are taking note,” said Caroline Varga, Head of Uber Direct for the UK.“We're proud to partner with Lightspeed to offer restaurants solutions that meet their customers' needs and encourage repeat orders, while giving restaurants the flexibility to offer seamless delivery experiences in the way that works best for growing their business.”

This integration with Uber Eats and Uber Direct are now available to Lightspeed Restaurant customers in the UK.

Lightspeed powers the world's best–restaurants and hospitality businesses, including: the Big Mamma Group (Gloria, Circolo Popolare, Jacuzzi, Ave Mario, Carlotta, Pink Mamma, La Felicità...), Fat Hippo, Silo, Mildreds and Mallow, The Other House, Cubitt House, Poké House, Boundary London, da Terra, Manteca, Brat, Mamma Dough, and many more!