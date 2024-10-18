Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 80 Russian Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces have shot down 80 drones that Russian invaders have been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 17.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, since 20:00 on October 17, Russians have been attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of unspecified type (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

As of 08:30, the Air Force's engineering detected and tracked 135 enemy drones.

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of the air battle, 80 enemy drones were shot down in the Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, and Vinnytsia regions.

Forty-four Russian drones disappeared from radars, two flew to Belarus, and up to 10 enemy UAVs are in the airspace of central Ukraine.

Combat work continues, information is being updated, the Air Force emphasized and urged not to ignore the air raid alert.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed all Russian drones that were heading towards Kyiv on the night of October 18.

Photo: 126th separate territorial defense brigade