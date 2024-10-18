(MENAFN- Asia Times) Consumers of Western could be forgiven for supposing that Ukraine, the state whose was violated so brutally with the Russian invasion of February 2022, enjoys unstinting support from its Western neighbor Poland.

The support of the Polish has been unambiguous. Donations of military equipment and humanitarian support for refugees have been second to none in Europe .

The election of a new government at the end of 2023 made no discernible difference to the Polish commitment. Antipathy towards Russia in Poland has strong roots , dating back even before the days when much of the country (including Warsaw) was formally incorporated into the Romanovs' Russian empire.

Observers in the West take it for granted that the pro-Ukrainian policies of successive Polish governments – endorsed by the Catholic churches – reflect views shared by citizens throughout the country.

But after more than two years of war, as I found during a recent research trip , doubts are being voiced in some segments of society.

Farmers have been angry for years . Ukraine has rich soils and its agribusiness is free from EU regulations. In the exceptional conditions created by the invasion, with the government desperately in need of revenue, Ukraine has been allowed to export its cheap grain to the EU.

This has undermined the market for Polish farmers. Some Poles event believe that, since much Ukrainian farmland is owned by foreign capital, the prolongation of the war has been orchestrated by the West for economic reasons.

Similar arguments can be heard concerning energy. The end of cheap gas from the Russian Federation promises a bonanza for the producers of alternative supplies, notably in the United States at the expense of higher prices for Polish households.