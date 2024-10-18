Baku Hosts Forum On Green Finance And Sustainable Development
Date
10/18/2024 12:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A forum on "Green Finance and Sustainable Development" is being
held in Baku, Azernews reports.
Officials from the Central bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the UN
Representation in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the
Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, the Azerbaijan Stock Market
Participants Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and
the Azerbaijan Fintech Association will participate in the
forum.
Speaking at the event, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central
Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that the legislative
framework for the issuance of "green" bonds is currently awaiting
approval from the government of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108793712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.