Baku Hosts Forum On Green Finance And Sustainable Development

A forum on "Green Finance and Sustainable Development" is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Officials from the Central of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the of Ecology and Natural Resources, the UN Representation in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, the Azerbaijan Stock Market Participants Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association will participate in the forum.

Speaking at the event, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that the legislative framework for the issuance of "green" bonds is currently awaiting approval from the government of Azerbaijan.