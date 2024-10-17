President Of Tajikistan Meets Minister Of Culture
Dushanbe: President of the Republic of Tajikistan H E Emomali Rahmon met Minister of Culture H E sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, yesterday.
During the meeting that was held on the sidelines of the Qatari Cultural Week in Tajikistan, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in cultural fields and ways to support and develop them.
The Qatari Cultural Week was officially launched in Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, on Wednesday aiming to showcase Qatari heritage and promote cultural exchange between the two nations.
