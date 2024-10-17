عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Steve Mccool's Response To Deepak Jain's Recent Indictment


10/17/2024 3:45:46 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Jain and his company performed fully under the SEC contract. There is no evidence that any data was lost or compromised in any way. Mr. Jain is an innocent man who looks forward to confronting these charges at trial.

--Steve McCool, attorney for Mr. Jain

SOURCE Deepak Jain

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN17102024003732001241ID1108793025


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search