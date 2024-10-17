Steve Mccool's Response To Deepak Jain's Recent Indictment
Date
10/17/2024 3:45:46 PM
BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Jain and his company performed fully under the SEC contract. There is no evidence that any data was lost or compromised in any way. Mr. Jain is an innocent man who looks forward to confronting these charges at trial.
--Steve McCool, attorney for Mr. Jain
