South Korea Refused To Investigate Drone Flights Over The DPRK
10/17/2024 3:10:15 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Seoul is not investigating the alleged flights of South Korean
drones over Pyongyang, Azernews reports.
Journalists asked the representative of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff of the armed forces of the Republic of Korea, Colonel Lee
Seong-jun, whether the country's authorities are taking any
measures to clarify the circumstances of drone flights over
Pyongyang.
"I do not know why we should investigate drone flights over
Pyongyang," he said.
Lee Song Joon added that it is the North Korean leadership that
should give explanations about the appearance of drones over
Pyongyang.
In October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK stated
that South Korean drones had violated the country's airspace three
times since the beginning of the month. According to the ministry,
Seoul used drones to distribute political leaflets in the Pyongyang
area.
At the same time, the accusations from the DPRK were rejected in
the Republic of Korea. At the same time, the country's authorities
did not rule out that the drones could be launched by individuals
or public organizations.
It should be noted that the DPRK has completely severed
communication with the Republic of Korea.
