South Korea Refused To Investigate Drone Flights Over The DPRK

10/17/2024 3:10:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Seoul is not investigating the alleged flights of South Korean drones over Pyongyang, Azernews reports.

Journalists asked the representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the Republic of Korea, Colonel Lee Seong-jun, whether the country's authorities are taking any measures to clarify the circumstances of drone flights over Pyongyang.

"I do not know why we should investigate drone flights over Pyongyang," he said.

Lee Song Joon added that it is the North Korean leadership that should give explanations about the appearance of drones over Pyongyang.

In October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK stated that South Korean drones had violated the country's airspace three times since the beginning of the month. According to the ministry, Seoul used drones to distribute political leaflets in the Pyongyang area.

At the same time, the accusations from the DPRK were rejected in the Republic of Korea. At the same time, the country's authorities did not rule out that the drones could be launched by individuals or public organizations.

It should be noted that the DPRK has completely severed communication with the Republic of Korea.

AzerNews

