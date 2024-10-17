Avodah Appoints Jonathan Malek As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avodah, an innovative company committed to enhancing human connections through advanced AI solutions in healthcare and translation, proudly announces the appointment of Jonathan

Malek as Chief Officer (CTO). Malek brings over 30 years of experience in technology, with an emphasis on healthcare. He has a proven track record of driving technological innovation, growth, and strategic vision across the sector.

Jonathan Malek

"Jonathan Malek's wealth of experience and exceptional leadership make him a perfect fit for Avodah as we continue to expand our offerings and further integrate AI-driven technology in healthcare and language translation," said Shawn Ring, CEO of Avodah. "His deep understanding of scalability, cloud architecture, and modern technology strategies will be instrumental in elevating AvodahMed and AvodahConnect's commitment to delivering exceptional value and transformative solutions."

Malek co-founded Practice Fusion, where he served as Chief Technology Officer from 2005 until its acquisition by Allscripts (now Veradigm) in 2018. As CTO, Malek led the development of Practice Fusion's technology platform, including the architecture of its first web-based user interface and the initial platform services and APIs, scaling the company's EHR platform to 100,000 daily active users. Following the acquisition, he became CTO and General Manager of Provider Services at Allscripts, now Veradigm, where he unified and transformed the $360 million Provider Business by merging five distinct business units into a cohesive team, leading to an 8% growth in revenue on legacy products. Throughout his leadership at Veradigm, until accepting the position at Avodah, Malek oversaw a team of over 1,600 professionals, fostering innovation, collaboration, and technology modernization.

Earlier in his career, Malek held prominent technology roles in leading companies. At The Associated Press, he served as Chief Architect and Director of Research, where he was responsible for modernizing the search and storage of structured media and partnering with Microsoft Research on image search and classification. At Capax Global, a Hitachi Group Company, he was a Senior Software Architect, contributing to software development and system architecture. Malek began his career with key roles at Saqqara Systems and Crossworlds Software (acquired by IBM), focusing on software architecture and technology consulting.

"Joining Avodah is an exciting opportunity to be part of a company that is making a profound impact on healthcare and human connection, a company deeply committed to the mission of making everyone seen, known, and understood," said Jonathan Malek. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance AvodahMed and AvodahConnect's capabilities, creating scalable, secure, and user-centric solutions for our customers."

About Avodah

Avodah is a technology company that aims to enhance human connection through advanced Artificial Intelligence solutions. Avodah consists of two divisions:

AvodahMedTMand AvodahConnectTM. Visit .

AvodahMed focuses on revolutionizing healthcare by using ambient AI-powered medical

documentation that offers unparalleled support for SOAP and clinical notes. Real-time

transcription, documentation, and analytics with selected EHR integrations greatly reduce administrative burdens on physicians and support staff while reducing physician burnout and allowing providers to take back their time and focus on the patient. Visit .

AvodahConnect, the language and translation division, addresses the communication barriers that exist across different languages and cultures. It drives impactful initiatives such as Bible translation, sign languages, and Native American language preservation. This division is committed to improving human connection by enabling meaningful communication across language divides. Visit .

Press Inquiries:

Paula Hunt

[email protected]

1600 Solana Blvd.

Suite 8110

Westlake, TX 76262

(817) 908-7588

SOURCE Avodah

