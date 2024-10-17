Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshanatlas) Sighted Multiple Times In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: Skygazers in Qatar have been captivated by the rare Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–Atlas), which has made multiple appearances in the night sky since last week.

This comet, last seen during the Neanderthal era, made its closest transit past the sun on September 27, prompting worldwide monitoring by astronomers.

According to NASA, as a comet approaches the sun, it heats up, causing its icy core to turn into gas. This process creates a glowing coma and a long tail. While some comets disintegrate during such encounters, Tsuchinshan-Atlas successfully survived.

After surviving its solar encounter, Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas passed closest to Earth on October 12, at a distance of about 70 million kilometers. Since then, it has become visible in the evening sky.

Discovered in early 2023 by astronomers at the Tsuchinshan Observatory in China and the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) telescope network in South Africa, Tsuchinshan-Atlas Comet has an orbital period of 80,000 years.

Dr. Bashir Marzouq, an astronomy expert at the Qatar Calendar House (QCH), described it as the brightest comet observed this year, earning it the title "Comet of the Century." He said October is the best time to observe Tsuchinshan-Atlas Comet in the northern hemisphere, particularly from areas with low light pollution. QCH's astronomical observation team tracked the comet from Al Aamriya area south of Qatar on October 16, 2024.

Navin Anand, an amateur astronomer in Qatar, urged the public not to miss this rare opportunity.“This is a fantastic chance to see a comet without any special equipment. Many people took advantage of this chance to observe the comet from October 13 to 15," he told The Peninsula.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–Atlas) is captured over Al Kharrara area around 6pm by The Peninsula reader Rizwan Ahmad.

“It was a lifetime opportunity to see the comet with my own eyes,” said Sajjad Naqvi, a participant in a group observation.

Ajith Everester, a Doha-based astrophotographer and founder of Everester Observatory, shared with The Peninsula that they have been tracking the comet since it first appeared in late September. He and Anand co-founded the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club, which aims to bring the public together to witness celestial events and promote awareness of astronomy.

For those interested in future celestial events, the Qatar Astronomy and Space Club can be contacted via WhatsApp at 5548 2045 (Ajith Everester) and 3088 9582 (Navin Anand).