Former Top Diplomats Call On Switzerland To Keep UNRWA Funding

10/17/2024 11:20:16 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around twenty former Swiss state secretaries, ambassadors and Middle East specialists have signed a letter calling on the Swiss senate not to stop payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

This content was published on October 17, 2024 - 14:49

The House of Representatives decided in September that Switzerland should stop funding the UNRWA.

In the letter, the signatories write that no non-governmental organisation, not even the Red Cross, can replace the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

