Former Top Diplomats Call On Switzerland To Keep UNRWA Funding
Date
10/17/2024 11:20:16 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Around twenty former Swiss state secretaries, ambassadors and Middle East specialists have signed a letter calling on the Swiss senate not to stop payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
This content was published on
October 17, 2024 - 14:49
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The House of Representatives decided in September that Switzerland should stop funding the UNRWA.
In the letter, the signatories write that no non-governmental organisation, not even the Red Cross, can replace the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
MENAFN17102024000210011054ID1108792027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.