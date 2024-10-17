Former Top Diplomats Call On Switzerland To Keep UNRWA Funding

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around twenty former Swiss state secretaries, ambassadors and Middle East specialists have signed a letter calling on the Swiss senate not to stop payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

This content was published on October 17, 2024 - 14:49

The House of Representatives decided in September that Switzerland should stop funding the UNRWA.

In the letter, the signatories write that no non-governmental organisation, not even the Red Cross, can replace the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).