Candidates For Romanian Medical Scholarships Announced

Amman, Oct.17 (Petra) -Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Thursday announced the students' names eligible to receive scholarships provided by the Romanian in the "Human Medicine" specialty for the academic year 2024-2025.According to a statement, its Scholarship Directorate announced the beneficiaries' names, distributed based on the Kingdom's governorates and districts, on the following link: (

