Join Heroes On The Water For Annual "11 Days Of Supporting Veterans"

This Veterans Day make a lasting impact on the veterans who have sacrificed for our freedom. Heroes on the Water's "11 Days of Supporting Veterans " invites you to honor the brave men and women who've served our country. From November 1 to November 11, every action-whether it's donating, volunteering, or sharing our mission-helps veterans heal, reconnect, and reintegrate into their communities.

Here's a glimpse of what each day holds:

Nov 1: 11 Days of Supporting Veterans – Follow along and get involved.

Nov 2: Volunteer with HOW – Support veterans in your community.

Nov 3: Share a Veteran Story – Meet Brian and learn how your support makes a difference.

Nov 4: Get to Know Your Local Chapter – Connect with your local community.

Nov 5: Newsletter Sign-up – Never miss an update on how you can support veterans.

Nov 6: Honor Circle – Learn how you can make a lasting impact.

Nov 7: Exclusive HOW Gear – Purchase gear from our partners. Every purchase helps veterans heal.

Nov 8: Share a Veteran Story – Learn how veterans like Andre find healing through the outdoors.

Nov 9: Join Honor Circle – Continue your support year-round.

Nov 10: Donate – Your gift can change a veteran's tomorrow.

Nov 11: Veterans Day – Honor a veteran by donating in their name.

Join us in showing gratitude and support to our veterans. Help us spread the word – let's make these days count !

About Heroes on the Water:

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and mental health benefits. Our 58 chapters and 10 therapeutic programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment, creating opportunities for community building, personal healing and recovery. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

